Netanyahu says Iranian enrichment aimed at developing nuclear arms

Netanyahu says Iranian enrichment aimed at developing nuclear armsReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:22 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran's resumption of 20% uranium enrichment was aimed at developing nuclear weapons and that Israel would never allow Tehran to build them.
In a statement, Netanyahu said Iran's enrichment decision could be explained only as a bid to "continue to carry out its intention to develop a military nuclear programme". He added: "Israel will not allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons."
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu