Services disrupted at Jaipur hospital as kin of dead patient thrash staff member

Jaipur, Jan 4 PTI Relatives of man who died at Jaipurs government-run Sawai Man Singh hospital thrashed an employees and vandalised a ward on Monday, triggering a boycott of work by the nursing staff for a few hours. Police have arrested three people and Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma assured the nursing staff to look into their demands after which they returned to work.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:14 IST
Services disrupted at Jaipur hospital as kin of dead patient thrash staff member

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Relatives of man who died at Jaipur’s government-run Sawai Man Singh hospital thrashed an employees and vandalised a ward on Monday, triggering a boycott of work by the nursing staff for a few hours. Police have arrested three people and Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma assured the nursing staff to look into their demands after which they returned to work. “A man who was injured in a road accident was admitted to the trauma centre of the hospital three days ago and he died on Sunday night. His relatives thrashed one of the nursing staff in the wee hours on Monday and vandalised a ward,” Ashok Nagar SHO Surendra Saini said. He said a relative of the victim had entered into a spat with a sweeper in the trauma centre. After the death of the patient, the family members thrashed a male employee. He said three people have been arrested in this regard so far. After the incident, the nursing staff led by their association president, Pyare Lal Chaudhary, boycotted the work and protested in front of the hospital superintendent's chamber.

The nursing staff member, Muniraj Meena, was badly thrashed by the accused in the neurosurgery ward, Chaudhary said. We demanded action against all accused, strengthening of the security for the nursing staff and a police post in the trauma centre, Chaudhary said. He said after assurance from the superintendent, they returned to their work. Health Minister Raghu Sharma also spoke to the hospital superintendent, asking him to ensure that no such incident is repeated in future. “Such incidents cannot be tolerated and security of doctors and nursing staffers is paramount for us. I spoke to the superintendent and asked him to take stern action in the matter,” the minister said.

