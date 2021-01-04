Gangster from Bihar held in Delhi

The Delhi Police, in a joint operation with its Bihar counterpart, has arrested a 24-year-old wanted criminal and extortionist hailing from the eastern state in the national capital, officials said on Monday. The accused, who was nabbed from a spot near the Rajokri flyover, has been identified as Aditya Tiwari, a resident of Bihar's Gopalganj district, they added.

Tiwari was arrested from the service road parallel to the Rajokri flyover on Friday. A semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were seized from his possession, the police said. Tiwari, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 announced by the Bihar Police on information leading to his arrest, was absconding for more than a year.

The police got information that two gangsters from Bihar -- Tiwari and Manish -- wanted in a number of criminal cases were hiding in Delhi-NCR, a senior officer of the force said. ''On Friday, information was received that Tiwari would come near the Rajokri flyover, Gurgaon-Kapashera link road, to meet one of his contacts. Thereafter, a joint team of the Delhi Police and the Bihar Police was deployed near the flyover. At 7:45 pm, he was nabbed after a brief scuffle,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Along with his associates Manish and others, Tiwari was running an extortion racket in Bihar. Tiwari and Manish came to Delhi around four months ago and since then, were hiding at various places here. Around 10 days ago, they threatened a complainant in a case of extortion in Bihar through a voice message on his phone. They also asked the complainant to warn Sub-Inspector Dinesh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Vishambharpur police station in Gopalganj, of dire consequences if he continued chasing them, the police said.

Tiwari was involved in 26 cases in Bihar, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, assault on police, robbery, dacoity and kidnapping. Presently, he was wanted in more than 16 cases, the DCP said. In July 2020, Tiwari and his gang members had opened fired at a doctor, who is also the owner of a hospital in Gopalganj, to terrorise him as he was reluctant to pay the extortion amount as demanded by the gang, the police said.

The gang members had also hurled four hand grenades at the hospital. When the hospital owner did not yield under their pressure, they fired at the hospital from AK-47 rifles and carbine machine guns, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest Manish..