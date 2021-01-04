'Stay at home': Sturgeon imposes new Scottish lockdown from midnight
Scotland will go into a new lockdown with people ordered to stay at home for January to tackle the escalating COVID-19 crisis, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday. (Reporting Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton)Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:41 IST
Scotland will go into a new lockdown with people ordered to stay at home for January to tackle the escalating COVID-19 crisis, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday. Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament that from midnight on Monday people would face a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential purposes, similar to the lockdown imposed at the start of the pandemic in March last year.
"The situation ... is extremely serious," she said. (Reporting Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton)
