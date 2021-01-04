Left Menu
HC asks Centre to respond to plea challenging recognition to NYSF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:25 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging recognition granted to National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) as National Sport Federation for promotion and recognition of Yogasana in the country. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ayush on a petition by Yoga Federation of India (YFI) claiming that it is a premier body in the field of Yoga for the last about 45 years.

FYI contended that the recognition granted to the NYSF is arbitrary and suffers from malafide intentions. The high court said the counter affidavits be filed by the ministries, represented through central government standing counsel Anil Soni, in two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on February 12.

The petition, through advocates Krishan Kanhaya Pal and Devvrat, said the petitioner was aggrieved against the action of the authorities to not recognise Yogasana as Sports Discipline and YFI as National Sports Federation (NSF) till date. It said it was also aggrieved by the decision of the authorities granting recognition to NYSF for development and promotion of Yogasana as a competitive sport in the country without considering the interest of thousands of Yoga players particularly the youth of India and activities and achievements of YFI for the last 45 years.

“It is relevant to mention here that NFSF was registered in the financial year 2020-2021 and have no audit report of last three financial years and as per national sports development code, there must be two third affiliated state units of the national body, and NYSF doesn’t have experiences as per the rules and also doesn't have any details with regard to sub-junior and senior level National Yogasana Sports competition…,” it said. The plea said NYSF even does not have the district level units and the petitioner has completed all the criteria and rules and regulations of the National Sports Development Code of India (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Department of Sports).

It sought quashing of recognition granted to NYSF by November 27, 2020 letter of the sports ministry as a NSF. The plea also sought direction to the authorities to make the process of selecting a body as national body for a particular sports transparent and direct them to file all the documents before the court on the basis of which any such decision has been arrived at.

