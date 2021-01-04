Maharashtra govt approves 9 new police stations for Pune city

The Maharashtra government on Mondayapproved nine new police stations in Pune in a meeting chairedby deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and attended by state homeminister Anil Deshmukh, officials said here

The nine new police stations will come up at Wagholi,Urali Kanchan, Baner, Kalepadal, Kharadi, Fursungi, Mhalunge,Ravet and Shirgaon

''The decision to bifurcate police stations and createnew ones has been taken in view of the expanding limits of thePune city after the inclusion of new villages in the civicbody limits, increasing urbanization and to keep the law andorder situation under control,'' said a statement issued bydistrict administration.