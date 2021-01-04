Left Menu
Maha: Masked men fire in the air, loot Rs 5,000 in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST
Maha: Masked men fire in the air, loot Rs 5,000 in Nagpur

Three masked men fired two rounds in the air from a pistol and looted Rs 5,000 in Satgaon in Butibori area of Nagpur, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the victim had gone to a hotel, an official said.

''They took Rs 5,000 from the man and left in a car. Efforts are on to nab them,'' he added.

