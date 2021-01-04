Left Menu
ED files prosecution complaint against former IAS under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against former IAS and his brothers in a case relating to corruption, cheating and forgery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against former IAS and his brothers in a case relating to corruption, cheating and forgery. ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Babu Lal Agrawal former IAS, his brothers namely Ashok Kumar Agrawal and Pawan Kumar Agrawal, who are also Directors of M/s Prime Ispat Ltd, Raipur, Sunil Agrawal (Chartered Accountant) and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act,2002 (PMLA) in a case relating to corruption, cheating and forgery.

The probe agency initiated investigations under PMLA on the basis of First Information Report (FIR) registered by ACB, Chhattisgarh under sections if 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which discloses the disproportionate assets amassed by Babulal Agrawal and his family members, pursuant to search action conducted by the Income Tax Department in February 2010 at the premises of Babulal and his CA Sunil Agrawal and his family members, the statement read. Three more FIRs were registered followed by charge sheets by CBI against Babulal and others. These FIRs were registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The probe under the PMLA revealed that Babulal in connivance with his CA Sunil Agrawal and his brother Ashok Agrawal and Pawan Agrawal, opened more than 400 bank accounts in the name of gullible villagers of Kharora, and its nearby villagers. "Cash was deposited in these accounts and several other accounts. 13 shell companies owned and operated by CA Sunil Agrawal, 26 Delhi and Kolkata based other shell companies, as well as the sister concerns of M/s Prime Ispat Limited (a company owned and managed by family members of Babu Lal Agrawal), were used in placement and layering of this cash generated from corrupt means which was finally integrated into the form of share capital including share premium in M/s Prime Ispat Limited (PIL)," the statement read.

According to the statement, Agrawal was arrested by ED on November 9, 2020 in this case and he is in judicial custody. Now, the prosecution complaint has been filed before the PMLA court, Raipur against the accused person with a prayer for rewarding punishment to the accused person and confiscation of attached properties totalling to Rs 63.95 crores.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

