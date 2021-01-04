Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP man dies after being punched by neighbour over petty issue

The incident took place in Chandpur Valmiki Basti, which falls under Kotwali Nagar Police Station limits, they said.Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the victim, Vijay, had reached his neighbour Kaluas house to light his hookah coals. An argument broke out between them after Vijay lighted the hookah coals on the gas stove while food was being cooked.Kalua punched Vijay in the stomach, leaving him fainted.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:38 IST
UP man dies after being punched by neighbour over petty issue

A man died on Monday allegedly after his neighbour punched him in the stomach for lighting hookah coals on a gas stove while food was being cooked at the accused's home here, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Chandpur Valmiki Basti, which falls under Kotwali Nagar Police Station limits, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the victim, Vijay, had reached his neighbour Kalua's house to light his hookah coals. An argument broke out between them after Vijay lighted the hookah coals on the gas stove while food was being cooked.

Kalua punched Vijay in the stomach, leaving him fainted. He was rushed to hospital, where he died, the SSP said, adding Kalua has been arrested..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call

Georgias top election official said on Monday that fellow Republican President Donald Trump had pushed him to take an inappropriate call in which he pressured the state to overturn his November presidential election defeat there. In the cal...

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...

Touadera wins Central African Republic's re-election by securing more than 53% votes

President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won the Central African Republics Dec. 27 presidential election by securing more than 53 of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday.F...

Karnataka BJP begins meet for its MLAs to express views on govt functioning

The BJPs Karnataka unit on Monday started a two-day meeting for its MLAs to express their views on the functioning of the government to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021