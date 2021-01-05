Left Menu
PM Modi extends greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:01 IST
Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi (left), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development," PM Modi tweeted.

"He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," he added. Former Union Minister and a veteran parliamentarian, Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital. (ANI)

