COVID vaccination dry run to be held in UP's Varanasi today

A dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 would be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 would be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. From today, the dry run will start in the primary health centers of Kashi Vidyapeeth, Pindra and Sevapuri in rural areas and in the urban areas as well including Shivpur, Women's Hospital and Heritage Medical College.

Reportedly, an offline portal has also been prepared for the dry run vaccination drive. After the process, the information about the vaccination campaign will also be updated on that portal. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state today, asking the authorities to ensure that vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance.

In a note directed to Commissioners and Collectors, he said that the dry run programme will be conducted at six sites, three urban and three rural respectively. "The vaccination team should reach the site 45 minutes in advance, i.e., by 9.15 am. The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended," he said. Each site will have a minimum of two sessions and the same process will be followed when the actual vaccination starts. He directed that the sites should be ready with a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. The waiting area and observation area should have proper sitting arrangements.

It is directed that vaccines, syringes, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) kits and other logistics should reach the session site on time. They have to also ensure that there is no law and order issue, the team should be properly trained and briefed. Prasad also reminded during the previous dry run at Lucknow, syringes could not reach the site in time. He asked to take care of it this time.

He has also asked to appoint sector officers to ensure that the dry run sessions start on time. Beneficiaries should also be informed to reach well in time. The sector officers are asked to inspect the sites on January 4 in advance. (ANI)

