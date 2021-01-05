Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt transfers 21 IAS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 21 IAS officers including three district collectors, 56 IPS and 28 IFS officers in the state. District collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were among those transferred. Besides, 28 IFS officers were also transferred.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:57 IST
Rajasthan govt transfers 21 IAS officers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 21 IAS officers including three district collectors, 56 IPS and 28 IFS officers in the state. The transfer list was issued late on Monday night. District collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were among those transferred. In the police department, ADGs Neena Singh and Govind Gupta, IGs Binita Thakur, Sachin Mittal, Sanjib Kumar, Hawa Singh and Sengathir were transferred

The SPs of Udaipur, Bharatpur, Baran, Jodhpur rural, Ajmer, Pali, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Dausa were transferred. Besides, 28 IFS officers were also transferred.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project worth Rs 882 cr

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat. The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for a new HAM hybrid annuit...

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with U.S. regulators but gave no other d...

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...

Single-cell analysis of metastatic gastric cancer finds diverse tumour cell populations

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis PC, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021