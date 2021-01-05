Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contractor arrested in Ghaziabad crematorium roof collapse incident

Contractor Ajay Tyagi, who went into hiding after news of the collapse spread, was nabbed near the Ganga canal bridge of Sathedi village by a joint team of Muradnagar and Niwari police, the officials said.Earlier, police were raiding his possible hideouts, and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest, Superintendent of Police Rural Iraj Raja told PTI.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:17 IST
Contractor arrested in Ghaziabad crematorium roof collapse incident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The contractor wanted in connection with a crematorium roof collapse incident that claimed 24 lives here was arrested from a village near the border of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Ghaziabad Police had on Monday arrested Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish as they were involved in the tendering process for building the structure. They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at the cremation ground in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday. Contractor Ajay Tyagi, who went into hiding after news of the collapse spread, was nabbed near the Ganga canal bridge of Sathedi village by a joint team of Muradnagar and Niwari police, the officials said.

Earlier, police were raiding his possible hideouts, and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI. Tyagi was booked under various sections of the law, and he will be produced before a court on Tuesday, the police said.

A tender of Rs 55 lakh, and not Rs 55 crore as reported earlier, was awarded to Tyagi for renovation and construction of shelter three months ago, and the shelter was opened to the public 15 days back. The SP said a probe was underway to examine how much substandard material was used in the construction. After the investigation, corruption charges would be added, he added. PTI Corr IJT

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain from abroad in November fell 90%

International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 90 year-on-year in November, official data showed on Tuesday, after authorities imposed new travel restrictions to curb an increase in coronavirus infections.Over the first eleven months of the y...

UN chief recommends Libya cease-fire monitors based in Sirte

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending that international monitors be deployed to Libya under a U.N. umbrella to observe the October cease-fire agreement from a base in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the countrys ma...

Russia reports 24,246 new coronavirus cases, 518 deaths

Russia reported 24,246 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, including 4,842 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,284,384.Authorities said 518 people had died, taking Russias official death toll to 59,506....

Nepali migrant labourer held in Himachal with over 6 kg opium

Shimla Police arrested one person, a migrant from Nepal and seized over 6 kilograms of opium from his possession on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Unit of Shimla Police seized a total of 6.855 kilograms of opium from one Bhagat Bahadur,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021