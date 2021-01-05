Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine underway in all 75 districts of UP

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and the government is trying to identify the actual challenges and solutions for it.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:31 IST
Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine underway in all 75 districts of UP
Visual from Lucknow's King George's Medical University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and the government is trying to identify the actual challenges and solutions for it. "We are trying to identify the challenges and problem that we might face when actual vaccine process will begin, via the dry run and accordingly address them," said Amit Mohan Prasad, state Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

"District Magistrates (DM) are the in-charges of this exercise and we are continously monitoring this exercise underway in the state," he added. Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state on January 5, asking the authorities to ensure that vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance.

Each site will have a minimum of two sessions and the same process will be followed when the actual vaccination starts. It is directed that vaccines, syringes, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) kits and other logistics should reach the session site on time. They have to also ensure that there is no law and order issue, the team should be properly trained and briefed.

Prasad also mentioned during the previous dry run at Lucknow, syringes could not reach the site in time. He asked to take care of it this time. He has also asked to appoint sector officers to ensure that the dry run sessions start on time. Beneficiaries should also be informed to reach well in time. The sector officers are asked to inspect the sites on January 4 in advance. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a t...

Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. According to the police, it received the information regarding an accident at 1...

Telecom tower damage: HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against miscreants damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing it...

Thailand ups restrictions amid virus outbreak

Thailands government says it is tightening restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the country logged another 527 new cases. Officials said on Tuesday that foreign migrant workers accounted for 439 of the new infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021