Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine underway in all 75 districts of UP

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and the government is trying to identify the actual challenges and solutions for it. "We are trying to identify the challenges and problem that we might face when actual vaccine process will begin, via the dry run and accordingly address them," said Amit Mohan Prasad, state Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

"District Magistrates (DM) are the in-charges of this exercise and we are continously monitoring this exercise underway in the state," he added. Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state on January 5, asking the authorities to ensure that vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance.

Each site will have a minimum of two sessions and the same process will be followed when the actual vaccination starts. It is directed that vaccines, syringes, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) kits and other logistics should reach the session site on time. They have to also ensure that there is no law and order issue, the team should be properly trained and briefed.

Prasad also mentioned during the previous dry run at Lucknow, syringes could not reach the site in time. He asked to take care of it this time. He has also asked to appoint sector officers to ensure that the dry run sessions start on time. Beneficiaries should also be informed to reach well in time. The sector officers are asked to inspect the sites on January 4 in advance. (ANI)