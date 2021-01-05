UP: Girl mauled to death by stray dogs

A 12-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Bagva village under Jahanabad police station area here on Tuesday, police said. The deceased girl has been identified as Neha.

Her father told police that Neha had gone out to the family's agriculture field besides a canal when stray dogs attacked her in the morning, police said. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, the father told police.

SHO Harish Vardhan Singh said the girl was killed in the attack by dogs and the body has been sent for a post-mortem..