Four cattle smugglers arrested, 18 oxen recovered: Fatehpur police

Four alleged animal smugglers were arrested on Tuesday here in Hussainganj police station area while transporting 18 oxen in a truck to Bihar, police said. Hussainganj police station's SHO Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said the police the arrests were made after the truck was intercepted on Fathehpur-Dalmau Road on way to Bihar and was found carrying 18 oxen. The arrested persons are Sager Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Aftab and Rahul Qureshi, respectively belonging to Gaya in Bihar and Allahabad, Etah and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that a case has been registered against all four of them nd they been remanded in judicial custody by a court to the district. All animals have been seized and sent to cow-shed, said the SHO adding the truck too was seized by police.