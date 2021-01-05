Japan should impose Tokyo COVID-19 state of emergency quickly, say advisers

Japan should impose Tokyo COVID-19 state of emergency quickly, say advisersReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:31 IST
Japan should issue a COVID-19 state of emergency in the Tokyo area as soon as possible, a panel of experts advising the government on coronavirus responses said on Tuesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said earlier in the day the government was working toward deciding on Thursday whether to impose such an order in and around the capital.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Japan
- Katsunobu Kato
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Japan Cabinet OKs more defense funds amid potential threats
Indonesian president picks new health, trade ministers in cabinet shakeup
MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today
Indonesian president replaces health, trade ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Indonesia leader reshuffles Cabinet amid virus crisis, graft