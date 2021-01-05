Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tarigami calls on J-K LG, demands probe into Parimpora encounter

The families of the three alleged militants have claimed that they were innocents and killed in a staged encounter.National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had also demanded a probe into the incident..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:44 IST
Tarigami calls on J-K LG, demands probe into Parimpora encounter

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and demanded a probe into an encounter in Srinagar in which three alleged militants were killed. According to security forces, Ajaz Maqbool Ganai, Zubair Ahmad Lone and Athar Mushtaq Wani were killed in an encounter in Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 31. Police said while they were not listed as terrorists in their records, they were radicalised and two of them had links with the Lashkar-e Taiba.

In his meeting with the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan, the CPI(M) leader urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe so that reality comes to the fore. The families of the three alleged militants have claimed that they were innocents and killed in a staged encounter.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had also demanded a probe into the incident..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany orders 62,000 poultry culled after bird flu found on farms

About 62,000 turkeys and ducks will be slaughtered after bird flu was found on more poultry farms in Germany, authorities said on Tuesday. Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in two farms in the Cloppenburg region in the northern state of Lowe...

Gayle, Steyn, Rashid among top foreign draws for next year's PSL

A total of 25 foreign players, including big names like Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn and Rashid Khan have enlisted themselves in the draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday released the lis...

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021