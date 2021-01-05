Man held over rape charges
A Jammu resident was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl from Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:34 IST
A Jammu resident was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl from Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said. The family members of the minor girl had in February last year filed a complaint at Domana police station alleging that she was raped by a man, they said.
During investigation, it was found that the accused, hailing from Takku Chak area here, had fled the UT, the officials said, adding police teams were constituted to trace him in other states. The teams under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Domana, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Kousheen Koul followed up the leads of the case and raided various places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand, they said.
Finally, with the technical assistance and support of local police, the accused was arrested from Piran Kaliyar, Roorkee, on Tuesday, the officials said. Further investigation in the case is on, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kousheen Koul
- Punjab
- Roorkee
- Piran Kaliyar
- Uttarakhand
- Jammu
- Haryana
- Domana
ALSO READ
Leopard with leg injury rescued in Uttarakhand
Petonic Infotech pips consulting giants like Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte and PwC to get mandate for promoting project ‘Hilans’ from Uttarakhand Govt
AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Manish Sisodia
Congress MLAs protest in support of sugarcane farmers in Uttarakhand
Youth Congress raises slogans against Uttarakhand Govt near Assembly over unemployment