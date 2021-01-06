Left Menu
MP: 5 held with 70 kg drugs worth Rs 70cr bound for S Africa

Additional Director General of Police Yogesh Deshmukh said one Vedprakash Vyas 50, who runs a drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, and his driver Mangi Venkatesh 39 were arrested along with Indore-based Dinesh Agrawal 55, Akshay Agrawal 30 and Chiman Agrawal 38 in the case.We have seized Rs 13 lakh cash and two cars.

06-01-2021
Five people were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday allegedly with 70 kilograms of MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore in the international market, police said. Additional Director General of Police Yogesh Deshmukh said one Vedprakash Vyas (50), who runs a drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, and his driver Mangi Venkatesh (39) were arrested along with Indore-based Dinesh Agrawal (55), Akshay Agrawal (30) and Chiman Agrawal (38) in the case.

''We have seized Rs 13 lakh cash and two cars. As per the initial probe, the MDMA consignment arrived in Indore from Hyderabad and arrangements were being made to send it to South Africa,'' he said. ''Vyas has worked in Ujjain and Indore in the 1980s as a medical representative. We suspect in the garb of a medicine factory, he was manufacturing synthetic drugs,'' the ADGP said, adding that the Telangana police were also part of raids and detailed probe in the case.

Another official said this may be the biggest seizure of the psychoactive drug in the country so far. Crime Branch Additional SP Guruprasad Parashar said those arrested from Indore were running a drug racket under the garb of a tent house and catering business.

