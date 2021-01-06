Left Menu
date 2021-01-06

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will be the second in the country.

Consul General Joel Reifman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . Image Credit: ANI

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will be the second in the country. During the interaction, Consul General Joel Reifman said they had visited Visakhapatnam and were very satisfied with the facilities there.

He said the US government is interested in setting up an American hub in Visakhapatnam. Ahmedabad is the only other city in the country to have an American hub so far and Visakhapatnam will be the first location in South India. The Chief Minister requested the Consul General to set up an incubator centre in Visakhapatnam similar to Delhi and the latter responded positively. The Chief Minister assured to provide all facilities required to set up incubator centre in Visakhapatnam. He welcomed the decision to setup American Hub in Visakhapatnam and asked for US cooperation in developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city.

The Chief Minister said, "The Consul General should take the initiative to further enhance mutual cooperation between the US and Andhra Pradesh and they would also work together in that direction." Recognising the importance of the English language, it was decided to implement English as the medium of instruction in all government schools, he said.

The Chief Minister affirmed that Andhra Pradesh is the most favourable state for investment as it has a vast coastal area. He also said that there will be great economic development with the construction of ports and the government is laying special attention on manufacturing electronic goods. The Consul General should take the initiative to invest in the state and the government will provide full assistance, he said.

He explained that there are good opportunities for investment in the field of infrastructure and electronic products. Meanwhile, US Consul General Joel Reifman appreciated the various programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and coined them as revolutionary. He particularly lauded the village and ward secretariat system, taking governance to the village level and door delivering the government schemes through volunteers. He appreciated the fact that the benefits of all schemes were credited to the beneficiaries' accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) without any scope for corruption which reflects the integrity of the government, by taking up social audit. He praised the state government's performance during the Covid pandemic and in controlling the virus spread. (ANI)

date 2021-01-06

