Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC expresses displeasure over glitches in virtual court hearing in apex court

We thus direct the secretary general to look into this issue as it is becoming very difficult to continue with proceedings in the virtual courts in an appropriate manner, the bench said.The top court made these observations while hearing a plea against the December last year order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:05 IST
SC expresses displeasure over glitches in virtual court hearing in apex court

The Supreme Court has expressed its exasperation at the inability of the virtual court system to work satisfactorily in the apex court, saying it is becoming very difficult to continue with the proceedings in an appropriate manner. The court also noted that there were no such problems being faced in the virtual court system in the Delhi High Court next door.

The apex court is hearing matters through video-conferencing since March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We at the inception must note our exasperation at the inability of the virtual court system to work satisfactorily in the Supreme Court while there is no such problems in the Delhi High Court next door!,” a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said in its January 5 order. “We have been since yesterday trying to cope with the problem of disconnections, resonance of voices, even when there is single person arguing. It is difficult to understand this despite more licences stated to have been taken. The only voice we hear is the resonance of our own voices!,” said the bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.

The bench directed the secretary general of the apex court to look into the issue. “We thus direct the secretary general to look into this issue as it is becoming very difficult to continue with proceedings in the virtual courts in an appropriate manner,” the bench said.

The top court made these observations while hearing a plea against the December last year order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oye! Rickshaw drives 10X Growth in Active Users with MoEngage

Oye Rickshaw, one of the fastest growing last mile mobility companies, has partnered with MoEngage to elevate the user engagement on its apps for riders as well as driver partners. Having started cautiously, the niche player in the shared t...

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers stir, SC's nod to Central Vista project covered prominently

Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the farmer protests at Delhis borders and their proposed tractor march to the national capital. Most of these publications have also carried reports that the Supreme Court has given...

Rhys Darby to lead HBO Max pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

What We Do in the Shadows actor Rhys Darby is reuniting with director Taika Waititi for the upcoming pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death set up at HBO Max. The show is loosely based on the real life of Stede Bonnet Darby, a well-to-do...

Kerala HC sets aside acquittal of accused in Palakkad sisters rape and death case

Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside a Palakkad Special Court verdict acquitting all the accused in the rape and death case of two minor siblings at Walayar in Palakkad in the year 2017. The court also ordered a re-trial in the case and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021