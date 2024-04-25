Left Menu

Five Tamil Nadu Collectors Cooperate with ED Investigation, Fulfilling Supreme Court Directive

5 district collectors (Vellore, Karur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur) appeared before ED in connection with an illegal sand mining money laundering probe in Tamil Nadu, complying with Supreme Court's direction.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:43 IST
Five Tamil Nadu Collectors Cooperate with ED Investigation, Fulfilling Supreme Court Directive
  • Country:
  • India

Five district collectors of Tamil Nadu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials here on Thursday in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining in the state.

In compliance with the Supreme Court's direction of April 2, district collectors of Vellore (V R Subbulaxmi), Karur (M Thangavel), Ariyalur (J Anne Mary Swarna), Tiruchirappalli (M Pradeep Kumar) and Thanjavur (Deepak Jacob) appeared before the ED authorities. The apex court, strongly deprecating the non-appearance of district heads before the ED, had directed them to appear before the Central agency authorities on April 25, saying failure to do so will have serious consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024