Prostitution racket busted, 2 arrested in Goa

The Crime Branch of Goa Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in the state and arrested two persons while rescuing a victim. According to the police, information was received that a person, Sarfaraz had allegedly sent a victim for prostitution to Hotel Felix, Girkarwaddo, Arambol with one woman accused Rehana.

Acting on the information, immediately, two teams from Crime Branch and Women PS led by PI Rahul, Manguesh and WPI Sudiksha went to Felix Hotel and rescued the victim. The two accused were traced and apprehended.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)