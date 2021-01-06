CRPF officer, woman killed in snowfall related incidents in Kashmir

A CRPF officer and a 74-year-old woman died on Wednesday in separate incidents triggered by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, police said. Sub Inspector H C Murmur of the 115 battalion the CRPF, who was guard incharge, sustained injuries due to collapse of the guard room at the residence of National Conference leader Mohammad Sayeed Akhoon due to snowfall, a police official said

He said the injured CRPF personnel was rushed to SKIMS hospital where he succumbed

In another incident, a woman identified as Rahmi Begum died on the spot after she came under snow in Kupwara district, the official said. Dozens of structures have collapsed or suffered damage due to the heavy snowfall in Kashmir since Sunday. As the snowfall continued in many places of the valley especially in south Kashmir, authorities have evacuated many families from avalanche prone areas to safer areas.