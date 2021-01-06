Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash FIR in illegal land denotification case

In yet another setback to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court has refused to quash an FIR filed against him in the illegal land denotification case.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:52 IST
HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash FIR in illegal land denotification case
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

In yet another setback to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court has refused to quash an FIR filed against him in the illegal land denotification case. The court also imposed Rs 25,000 cost on the Chief Minister.

When the plea by Yediyurappa came up on Tuesday, Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed it and directed the Lokayukta police to continue the investigation in the matter. This is the second time within a span of a fortnight that the court has dismissed his second plea.

Earlier on December 23, the court had rejected his plea to quash criminal proceedings in another land denotification case. The case relates to the denotification of 1.11 acre land at Gangenahalli, which is part of the Matadahalli layout in RT Nagar in the city in which former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and others are also accused.

Based on a complaint by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath, the Lokayukta police had registered a case under section 420 of the IPC against the accused in 2015.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Misfiring Kerala hopes to recalibrate guns against struggling Odisha

As Kerala Blasters prepare to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday, the one thing on coach Kibu Vicunas mind will be how to get his team to score more goals. Odisha lies bottom of the tab...

Four dead due to gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India SAIL extended deepest c...

Markets shift to price in chance of Democrat Senate wins

The growing chance of Democratic wins in two pivotal Senate contests on Wednesday triggered financial market moves mirroring hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generally ass...

Centre directs states, UTs to take possible steps for containing bird flu

Considering the possibility of spread of avian influenza virus or bird flu to humans and other domesticated animals and birds, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all states and Union Territories UTs to take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021