Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court stays SAT order substituting fine imposed by Sebi with warning

Section 15HA of the Sebi Act provides for a minimum penalty of Rs 5 lakh, which can go up to Rs 25 crore, for indulging in fraudulent and unfair trade practices related to the securities market.The SAT is not exercising the jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution and is a creature of the statute.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:59 IST
Supreme Court stays SAT order substituting fine imposed by Sebi with warning

The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which had replaced market regulator Sebi's directive of monetary penalty with a warning, in a fraudulent trading case. The order comes following an appeal filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against the SAT order.

It has also been submitted that similar orders have been passed by SAT in many other cases, leading to several appeals being filed before this court by Sebi. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna said the direction of substituting the fine, which has been imposed for indulging in fraudulent and unfair trading practices, with a warning is contrary to the statutory provision.

''Prima facie, the direction for substituting the penalty which has been imposed under Section 15HA with a warning is contrary to the statutory provisions,'' the court said in its order on Tuesday. Section 15HA of the Sebi Act provides for a minimum penalty of Rs 5 lakh, which can go up to Rs 25 crore, for indulging in fraudulent and unfair trade practices related to the securities market.

''The SAT is not exercising the jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution and is a creature of the statute. Even the jurisdiction under Article 226 has to be exercised in a manner consistent with law,'' the court noted. Hence, the apex court has stayed the order passed by SAT.

In February 2020, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each against Bharti Goyal and 15 other entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Mapro Industries. The penalty was imposed for violating provisions of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms. Pursuant to this, Bharti Goyal and one other individual approached the tribunal.

In August last year, SAT held that the nature and pattern of trading of the individuals are violative of the provisions of the PFUTP Regulations but substituted the fine levied by the regulator with a warning..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Misfiring Kerala hopes to recalibrate guns against struggling Odisha

As Kerala Blasters prepare to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday, the one thing on coach Kibu Vicunas mind will be how to get his team to score more goals. Odisha lies bottom of the tab...

Four dead due to gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India SAIL extended deepest c...

Markets shift to price in chance of Democrat Senate wins

The growing chance of Democratic wins in two pivotal Senate contests on Wednesday triggered financial market moves mirroring hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generally ass...

Centre directs states, UTs to take possible steps for containing bird flu

Considering the possibility of spread of avian influenza virus or bird flu to humans and other domesticated animals and birds, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all states and Union Territories UTs to take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021