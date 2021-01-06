NEWSALERTPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:04 IST
Delhi records 654 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months; death toll rises to 10,625 with 16 new fatalities: Authorities.
