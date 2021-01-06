Left Menu
Development News Edition

WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday because a judge said there is a risk he may abscond while the United States tries to secure his extradition from Britain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:17 IST
WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday because a judge said there is a risk he may abscond while the United States tries to secure his extradition from Britain. Assange has spent more than eight years either holed up in the London's Ecuadorean embassy or in jail.

But Assange on Monday won an attempt to stop his extradition to the United States to face 18 criminal charges of breaking an espionage law and conspiring to hack government computers. He had then asked to be bailed. "I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal proceedings," Judge Vanessa Baraitser said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says it will continue to seek Assange's extradition. "As far as Mr Assange is concerned this case has not yet been won... the outcome of this appeal is not yet known," Baraitser said.

Admirers hail Australian-born Assange as a hero for exposing what they describe as abuses of power by the United States. But detractors cast him as a dangerous figure who has undermined the security of the West, and dispute that he is a journalist. WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables that laid bare often critical U.S. appraisals of world leaders, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.

Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable to discuss the role of Higher Purpose in Business

KOCHI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a New World Order where the new generation displays strong inclinations towards brands with a stand, where employees stick to empathetic organisations and investors prefer ESG compliant companies,...

UK PM Johnson: No reason to think any new strain of virus is vaccine resistant

There is no reason to think that any new strain of the coronavirus is resistant to vaccines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.He made the comment in parliament when asked for an update on government efforts to test vac...

theLotter.com reports 200% growth in online lotteries in December

theLotter expands operations in several countriesLONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- theLotter.com, which has been enabling online access to lotteries from around the world since 2002, reports significant growth during the holiday season and...

Two policemen held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

A circle officer and a constable were arrested on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthans Alwar district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said. Circle Officer Sapat Khan through constable Aslam Khan had demande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021