Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teen death case: Mumbai cops to recreate crime scene

The Mumbai Police will recreate the crime scene at a building in suburban Khar for better understanding of circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in the early hours of January 1, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:42 IST
Teen death case: Mumbai cops to recreate crime scene

The Mumbai Police will recreate the crime scene at a building in suburban Khar for better understanding of circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in the early hours of January 1, an official said on Wednesday. Police are probing various angles, including drugs, to unravel the mystery behind the death of Janhavi Kukreja.

Police have sent samples of her blood, hair, and nails to the forensic science laboratory located in Kalina in Mumbai, the Khar police station official told reporters. Police have so far arrested Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padankar (19), both friends of the deceased, on the charge of murder.

The deceased had gone to the building with Jodhankar and Padankar to attend a party on the New Year eve. Her body was found on the ground floor of the building in the early hours of January 1, police said. ''Police will recreate the crime scene in the next few days with one of the accused using a dummy (for Kukreja). We are looking for evidence in this case,'' the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, Kukreja had suffered head injuries which could be accidental or otherwise, he said. The official said the police are exploring two possibilities, either Kukreja was dragged down the stairs from the second floor of the eight-storey building to the ground floor or was pushed off.

Bloodstains and clumps of hair have been found on the stairs. There seems to have been an altercation between the three, officials had said. ''We need to understand certain aspects and have sent samples of Kukreja's nail, blood, hair, besides the blood sample of the accused duo, to the forensic sciences laboratory,'' the official said.

He said the case was being probed from various angles including drugs. ''Police have recorded statements of 15 people so far,'' he said, adding that the police are also investigating whether Kukreja was sexually assaulted.

On Tuesday morning, family members of the deceased met Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and demanded justice for her. PTI ZA NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command, assures Arunachal of providing defence pilots for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of all support, including providing defence pilots to meet the shortage for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft in the state, as he undertook a two-day visit to the...

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said one nation one election is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar...

Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins

The growing chances of Democratic wins in two pivotal U.S. Senate contests triggered financial market moves Wednesday that mirror hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021