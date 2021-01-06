Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held form Gujarat for giving death threat to Mumbai mayor

A man was nabbed from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar on phone last month, a Mumbai police official said. When asked about the possible context in which the threat call was made, the official said that further investigation is underway.The elections to Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC are slated to be held next year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:11 IST
Man held form Gujarat for giving death threat to Mumbai mayor

A man was nabbed from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar on phone last month, a Mumbai police official said. A team of Mumbai Police officials tracked down the caller in Jamnagar and apprehended him with the help of their counterparts in that city, he told PTI.

The team is expected to reach Mumbai on Thursday with the man, he said. As per a complaint filed by Pednekar at Azad Maidan police station in South Mumbai, she had received a threat call on her mobile phone on December 21 last year, another police official had said, adding that the caller spoke in Hindi and also abused her.

A case has been registered under section 506- II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. When asked about the possible context in which the threat call was made, the official said that further investigation is underway.

The elections to Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are slated to be held next year. Pednekar, who is a Shiv Sena corporator from a municipal ward in Mumbai, was elected as Mayor in November, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

13 hundreds against fearsome fast bowlers of West Indies was fabulous: Shastri on Gavaskar

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday described legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar as a technician at work during his playing days for the way he accumulated runs in an era dominated by the fearsome West Indies fast bowlers. Shastri unve...

IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command, assures Arunachal of providing defence pilots for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of all support, including providing defence pilots to meet the shortage for operating fixed-wing civilian aircraft in the state, as he undertook a two-day visit to the...

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said one nation one election is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021