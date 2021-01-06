Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks central, state govts’ stands on plea of three alleged PFI activists

The three men were arrested by Mathura police on October 5 last year and an FIR was later registered against them alleging that they were going to Hathras with intentions to take undue benefit of the Hathras gang-rape case and foment caste riots in the state.The bench of justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Shamim Ahmed sought the governments reply on the petition filed by the three alleged PFI activists -- Atiq-ur- Rehman from Muzaffar Nagar, Masood from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:35 IST
HC seeks central, state govts’ stands on plea of three alleged PFI activists

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought stands of Union and state governments on a plea challenging the prosecution of three alleged PFI activists, arrested by the UP Police on their way to a Hathras village to meet the family of a deceased gang-rape victim. The three men were arrested by Mathura police on October 5 last year and an FIR was later registered against them alleging that they were going to Hathras with intentions to take undue benefit of the Hathras gang-rape case and foment caste riots in the state.

The bench of justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Shamim Ahmed sought the government’s reply on the petition filed by the three alleged PFI activists -- Atiq-ur- Rehman from Muzaffar Nagar, Masood from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur. Following their arrest, the police had alleged that the three had links to the student wing of the Islamic extremist outfit Popular Front of India, the Campus Front of India. Seeking their release from jail, the petitioners have challenged the order of the magistrate by which they were remanded in judicial custody.

The petitioners said the Mathura chief judicial magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to try the matter or remand them. They added that Rehman and Masood were going to meet the bereaved family while Alam, a taxi driver, was ferrying them to the destination. The court fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021