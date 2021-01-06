Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at his residence in New Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at his residence in New Delhi. The Chief Minister said in a tweet that it was a "courtesy call". He also presented an idol of Lord Rama to the Home Minister.
The Chief Minister also called on President Ram Nath Kovind today and described the meeting as "courtesy call". "Gratitude to the President for providing his invaluable time," he said in a tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
