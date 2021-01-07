NGT directs Ghaziabad DM to implement its order on removal of pond encroachment

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ghaziabad District Magistrate to implement its order on removal of encroachments on a pond and restore it to its original condition. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said once an order has been passed by the tribunal which has attained finality, it needs to be executed.

The green panel noted that it has been dealing with the matter for three years and the issue of individual encroachments can be also dealt with by the Civil Court having local jurisdiction. ''Accordingly, we direct that a copy of order of this tribunal be forwarded to the District Judge, Ghaziabad for being entrusted to the concerned Civil Court so that the said Civil Court may proceed further with the execution proceedings in accordance with law,'' the bench said.

The NGT was informed by the Uttar Pradesh government that a joint inspection team was constituted, headed by the ADM (City), Ghaziabad, and drive for demolition was undertaken but there was law and order situation as some families were occupying the sites. The tribunal, however, said, ''We are of the view that once order has been passed by this Tribunal which has attained finality, the same ought to be executed by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad and pond should be restored.'' The tribunal had earlier slammed the UP government over delay in reporting on encroachments of water bodies, including ponds and wetlands, in Ghaziabad and other parts of the state.

Taking strong exception to the state for not complying with its order and seeking repeated adjournments, it had summoned its Principal Secretary for Urban Development to appear before it. The green panel had said it could have taken a ''serious view'' of the matter but to enable the state and its officers to comply with the order, it had only issued show-cause notice and granted them time to execute the order.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by journalist Sushil Raghav who had sought execution of a 2014 NGT order directing the UP government to remove the encroachments from water bodies within six months and file a status report every month. The plea had contended that the Chief Secretary had not filed a status report on encroachments on water bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)