Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah hails CCEA approval to scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has hailed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval to the Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the official press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:58 IST
Amit Shah hails CCEA approval to scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has hailed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval to the Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the official press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday. In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, "The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has started development in Jammu and Kashmir by ridding it of terrorism and separatism. The approval of Rs. 28,400 crore central Sector Scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir by the Cabinet illustrates the special place that Jammu and Kashmir hold in the heart of Modi ji."

The Union Home Minister said, "It is Modiji's visionary leadership as a result of which, for the first time, a scheme is taking industrial development to the block level. This will give a boost to domestic manufacturing and open up the path of employment generation up to the block level. For this, I congratulate Narendra Modi ji." Amit Shah said, "This scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu and Kashmir. It will spur the setting up of new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units."

He also said, "This scheme will usher in a new dawn of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. It will attract unprecedented investment and will provide employment to about 4.5 lakh people.This will lead to the skill development of youth and strengthen existing industries so that Jammu and Kashmir will become as capable as other regions of the country." Today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched an industrial development scheme amounting to Rs 24,800 crore for the Union Territory.

"The industrial scheme is from the period of the date of notification up to the year 2037 with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crores. This will encourage new investments, substantial expansion and nurture existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...

Jaishankar wraps up visit to Sri Lanka; Indian mission describes his trip as 'huge success'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday left for home after wrapping up his three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he held constructive discussions with the countrys top leadership, which was described as a huge success.Jaisha...

DDMA issues order for strict compliance of Centre's SOP for passengers coming from UK

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an order to various authorities to ensure strict compliance of the Union health ministrys SOP for testing and isolating passengers returning from the UK, where a more virulent strai...

Soccer-Liverani sacked by struggling Parma, D'Aversa re-appointed

Struggling Parma have sacked coach Fabio Liverani after two wins from 16 Serie A games this season and reappointed Roberto DAversa as manager, the club said on Thursday.Liverani, 44, only took charge in August, succeeding DAversa, but leave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021