Indian-origin man jailed for robbing elderly woman in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:50 IST
An Indian-origin man has been jailed for six years after an elderly woman was injured in a roadside robbery in Bexleyheath in south-east London.

Jay Makwana, 40, pleaded guilty to the robbery at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday and was also ordered to pay a 190 pounds victim surcharge. ''This was a truly shocking assault on a woman who was deliberately targeted because of her age and vulnerability,” said Sergeant Matt Taylor, of the Metropolitan Police Burglary Robbery Investigation Team.

''It has had a huge impact on the victim's life and left her scared to leave home alone. I hope the fact that Makwana received a significant custodial sentence will bring her some closure as she continues to come to terms with this terrible ordeal,'' he said.

Police were called to reports of an injured woman and when officers attended, they found an 81-year-old woman lying on the ground with facial injuries. She was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Enquiries were carried out and it was established that a purse containing approximately 200 pounds was stolen from the victim. Officers launched an investigation taking witness statements and reviewing CCTV from the area.

The footage showed the victim leaving a nearby bank when she was approached by Makwana, who proceeded to push her to the ground and caused her to hit her head on the pavement. He waited with the woman until officers arrived before putting her purse into a carrier bag and leaving the scene.

Makwana was arrested by officers from the South East Basic Command Unit on November 24, 2020, and interviewed and charged the following day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

