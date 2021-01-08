junior engineer of UP Power Corporation arrested for taking bribe

A junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was arrested by the anti corruption bureau on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a farmer in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The engineer, Mohar Singh was arrested at Pamnawali power house in the Khatoli police station area of the district.

The officials said the engineer had sough the bribe to resume power supply to the farmer's tubewell.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

