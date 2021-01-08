BSF working with Tripura Police to thwart insurgents' activities

The Border Security Force onThursday said it has been coordinating with other securityagencies in Tripura, to prevent the NLFT, a banned insurgentoutfit, from getting active in the state.

Members of the NLFT are trying to exploit people,taking advantage of the difficult terrains of the state,Inspector General of BSF, Tripura Frontier, Sushanta Nathsaid.

''We are working in coordination with the TripuraPolice so that the insurgents cannot regroup. The BSF ismaintaining the highest vigil on the border. The ultras aregetting active and exploiting people, taking advantage of thedifficult terrains of the state,'' the official said.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura members hadkidnapped three construction workers from a village near theIndo-Bangla border in Dhalai district on December 7 last year.

However, the labourers were released in the last weekof December 2020, Tripura Police AIG Subrata Chakraborty said.

''The insurgents were forced to release the workers ascontinuous operations by the security forces were conducted.

The Bangladeshi authorities had also launched operations intheir side,'' he said.

Recently, extortion notices were allegedly served bythe banned outfit to seven residents of Vangmun village inNorth Tripura district.

The BSF held 131 people in Tripura in the last oneyear for trying to cross the Indo-Bangla international borderillegally, Nath said.

''Among the 131 people apprehended, 85 are Indians andthe remaining 46 Bangladeshis. Some of them were involved insmuggling activities,'' the official told reporters at BSFheadquarters here at Shalbagan.

He also said the border guard personnel have destroyeda huge number of ganja plants worth Rs 9.41 crore in thebordering areas of the state and seized gold bars, valued atRs 95.93 lakh, in the last one year.

They also recovered 2,209 cattle-heads during the sameperiod.

Tripura shares 856-km long international border withBangladesh, in which around 67 km still remains unfenced.

