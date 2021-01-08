Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -mediaReuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:20 IST
Japan summoned South Korea's ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former "comfort women", Japanese media said.
The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula. A previous ruling over forced wartime labour chilled ties between the Asian neighbours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
