Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan summoned South Korea's ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former "comfort women", Japanese media said.

The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula. A previous ruling over forced wartime labour chilled ties between the Asian neighbours.

