Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryana's Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credible inputs about their likely visit to the area.

"The special cell of Delhi Police arrested a Mewat-based criminal, Irshad alias Kana, along with one of his companions from Maidan Garhi area last night. After receiving secret information, a team of special cell reached Bhati Mines road, near Dera mod, Chhatarpur, where the criminal came along with one person, namely Sahun," police said. "An attempt was made to stop the criminals as they tried to escape, but they opened fire on police. In defence the police team fired three rounds, as a result, Kana was shot in his right leg," police added.

Police further said that the injured person was later rushed to Safdarjung hospital by a government vehicle for treatment. (ANI)

