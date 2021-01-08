Ruling alliance in Puducherry begins protest seeking recall of Lt Governor

The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in Puducherry on Fridaybegan its four-day long agitation here demanding recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi for allegedly ''impeding developmentalplans and welfare measures of the elected government.'' Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the lone Lok SabhaMember from Puducherry V Vaithilingam, Congress legislator TJayamoorthy, leaders of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK alsoparticipated in the protest.

Although the SDA had earlier decided to hold theagitation by picketing Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of theLt Governor), the venue was shifted to Maraimalai Adigal Salai(more than a km away) as police did not give permission inview of an order in force restricting agitations within 500metres of Raj Nivas and the Assembly.

Leaders and workers of the DMK, an ally of the rulingCongress were not present at the agitation and reason fortheir absence could not be known immediately.

The Centre had already deployed the Central ArmedPolice Force and the Central Industrial Security Forcepersonnel at vantage points here to maintain law and order.

Although the Chief Minister was claiming that theagitation would continue ''till Kiran Bedi left Puducherry'',the duration of the stir has been reduced to four days.

This is the second time that such an agitation againstBedi is being held herewith the Chief Minister and hisministerial colleagues and leaders of the alliance partiestaking part.

The earlier stir was held in February 2019 to push thedemands for reopening of the closed industries and publicsector undertakings and also for smooth operation of the freerice scheme.

The present stir is limited to the demand that Bedi berecalled, sources in the Congress said.

Narayanasamy and the others earlier garlanded statuesofleaders including former Chief Minister V VenkatasubbaReddiar before arriving at the protest venue.

