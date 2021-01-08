Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hunt on for builder who tried to mislead investigators with false extortion complaint: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:31 IST
Hunt on for builder who tried to mislead investigators with false extortion complaint: Police

A builder, along with an associate, allegedly hatched to conspiracy to mislead investigators by registering a false complaint of extortion to gain police protection and get rid of creditors, officials said on Friday.

One of the accused, Ashok Yadav (37), who works as a POP contractor for the builder, has been arrested, they added.

Raids are being conducted to nab builder Gaurav Jain, who cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at the Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors, a police officer said.

Jain approached the police with his complaint on December 29 last year, alleging that he received a letter by courier with an extortion demand of Rs 25 lakh and a threat to kill him if the money was not paid, he added.

A case was registered, a database of around 40-45 suspects was prepared and their details were minutely analysed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

''During sustained interrogation, one of the suspects, Ashok Yadav, confessed to the crime and said he was following Jain's directions so that the latter may get police protection and get rid of his creditors, who visit him often for money. He also disclosed that Jain had lured him with a promise of big contracts in the future,'' he said.

Yadav came in contact with the builder in 2011, became a POP contractor and started working for him since then, the police said, adding that a car used in dispatching the courier has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccines

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned Irans government on Friday from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain.Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and ...

Israel tightens nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Israel tightened a national lockdown on Friday in a bid to curb a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising that all Israeli adults could be vaccinated by the end of March.With a population of nin...

More coronavirus relief on the way for small businesses

For Nancy Sinoway, a second coronavirus relief loan would increase the chances that her dressmaking business will survive.I could use it for marketing, for new samples. I could use it as a lifeline, says Sinoway, who designs and makes dress...

HC warns of holding Sr officials' salaries for not clearing empanelled lawyers 6-mth old bills

The Delhi High Court Friday warned the Centre and the AAP government of putting on hold the salaries of senior officials if they fail to clear the bills, pending for six months or more, of lawyers empanelled by them.The high court was infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021