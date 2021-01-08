Nigerian, wife caught by HP Police for cyber fraud

Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested a Nigerian and his wife from Delhi in connection with a cyber fraud of around Rs 13 lakh, a senior police official said. Nigerian Nwachukwu@Prince and his Manipuri wife Thanmhring were arrested from Uttam Nagar in Delhi on January 6 in connection with a cyber fraud case registered at Kihar police station in Chamba district, Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) S Arul Kumar said.

An FIR was lodged on January 4 after a complaint was received by a man regarding cyber fraud, he said.

Sixteen SIM cards, nine mobile sets, six bank passbooks and other incriminating documents were recovered from them, he added. The SP said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Nigerian High Commission have been informed regarding the arrests. Informing about their modus operandi, he said that the accused befriended the victim through a fake Facebook profile where he wrote that he was from London. He told the victim that he had sent him an iPhone and 30,000 pounds, the SP added. Subsequently, he received a call that a parcel meant to be delivered to him was intercepted by the customs at the Delhi airport and he has to deposit money to release it, Kumar said. The victim kept depositing money totalling Rs 13 lakh, the SP added.

The accused have been sent to five-day police remand, he said.

