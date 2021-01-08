Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea indicts N.Korean who wants to return on charges of breaking security law

South Korean prosecutors have indicted a North Korean defector who wants to return home on charges of violating a national security law, her lawyer told Reuters. Kim Ryen Hi, 51, drew international attention in 2015 when she pleaded for deportation, saying she had been tricked by a broker and never intended to leave her homeland.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:52 IST
S.Korea indicts N.Korean who wants to return on charges of breaking security law

South Korean prosecutors have indicted a North Korean defector who wants to return home on charges of violating a national security law, her lawyer told Reuters.

Kim Ryen Hi, 51, drew international attention in 2015 when she pleaded for deportation, saying she had been tricked by a broker and never intended to leave her homeland. She even reported herself to police as a spy and tried to forge a passport, which brought a suspended prison sentence. After South Korean authorities repeatedly rejected her demand, she launched an online campaign, writing open letters to her family and U.N. officials and sharing her interviews on Facebook and YouTube.

Kim also unsuccessfully sought to take asylum at the Vietnamese Embassy in 2016. But last week, prosecutors indicted Kim on charges of breaching the National Security Act on several counts, including plotting to escape to North Korea, which the law stipulates as an "anti-government organisation that threatens the existence and security" of the nation or its free democratic order.

A copy of the indictment, which was not made public, was seen by Reuters. Kim was also accused of possessing and distributing material that praised the North by posting its state media articles and letters from her family on social media.

"The charges made me speechless as I mostly shared what others wrote or talked about my story or hometown, and yet prosecutors have never even bothered to call me in for questioning through all those years," Kim told Reuters. The prosecutors' office in the southeastern city of Daegu which led the indictment was unreachable for comment.

The National Security Act, enacted in 1948, has rarely been used in recent years. It was used to persecute thousands of political foes and dissenters under military dictatorships in South Korea in the 1960-80s. President Moon Jae-in has called for revising the law and his administration has loosened its enforcement amid efforts to improve inter-Korean relations.

Kim's lawyer, Jang Kyung-wook, said the charges against her were not only groundless but also a violation of human rights. "It would invite international ridicule if you charge someone who is only fighting to go back home with threatening national security for sharing her daughter's letters on Facebook," Jang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...

French ski resorts reopening hinges on COVID situation by Jan. 20 - Minister

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.The governments decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic, French junio...

CB-CID to probe into toxic liquid served to Pondy Collector

The CB-CID police here would prove into the case of an alleged supply of a water bottle with colorless toxic liquid to the Puducherry Collector PurvaGarg, Territorial DGP B Srivastava said on Friday.As soon as Garg found the bottle containi...

TN govt deserves highest appreciation, says Harsh Vardhan after reviewing COVID vaccination dry run

During his visit to Tamil Nadu to review the COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government and the state health department deserve the highest a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021