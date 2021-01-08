Left Menu
Israel appoints Honorary Consul in North-East India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

As part of efforts to increase its presence and collaborations in India's North-East, Israel has appointed an honorary consul in the region who will be based in Assam.

The Embassy of Israel in India has appointed Joyshree Das Verma as honorary consul in the region with jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim, an Embassy statement said.

Announcing the appointment, Ambassador of Israel in India, Ron Malka, said, "The relations between our two countries are growing and expanding rapidly. We are now going to take it forward and increase our presence in North-East India''.

''I am proud to present the credentials of Israeli honorary consul to Mrs. Joyshree Das Verma, who will work with us to further strengthen our growing partnership in this region,'' he said.

Verma said she is immensely honoured and humbled to represent Israel as Honorary Consul for the North-Eastern states. ''This all-encompassing role excites me greatly as there are vast possibilities & opportunities to leverage Israel's technology and expertise in various areas. I have pledged to work in the best interests of Assam and all the North Eastern States,'' she was quoted as saying by a statement.

The Embassy aims to identify all possible areas of cooperation in the North-East, where Israel can bring in expertise and its advanced technologies to benefit people in the region, the Embassy said.

In November 2020, Malka visited Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. He held official meetings with the Chief Ministers of the states, in which the sides discussed collaboration on a range of subjects including agriculture, water management, tourism, horticulture, fisheries and dairy. During the visit, the Ambassador had laid the foundation stone of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Vegetables in Khetri, Assam.

The region's first Indo-Israeli Centre of Excellence was inaugurated in Mizoram in 2018. It has become a strong, sustainable platform for addressing challenges via applicable research and introduction of relevant, innovative Israeli agro-technologies tailored to the needs of local farmers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

