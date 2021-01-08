Left Menu
Moradabad woman raped at gunpoint, thrown off terrace on resisting: Police

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:22 IST
A 19-year-old school student was allegedly raped by her neighbour in her house at gunpoint and thrown off the terrace as she tried to raise an alarm over the incident, police said on Friday.

The girl suffered severe injuries from the fall and is undergoing treatment at Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital in Moradabad, Dilari Police station SHO Satraj Singh said.

The incident occurred in a village under Dilari Police station area on Tuesday night when woman's neighbour Arvind Singh sneaked into her house through terrace and allegedly raped the girl at the gunpoint.

When the girl sought to raise an alarm to awaken her sleeping family members, Arvind allegedly pushed her off the terrace, said police.

The woman's family members, who rushed her to a nearby government hospital in Thakurdwara, said the local police, initially did not include the charge of rape in the First Information Report lodged over the incident.

The police only included charges of outraging modesty, trespass and causing hurt in the FIR lodged on the day of the incident, but they included the rape charge after the intervention from Moradabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Choudhury.

SSP Chaudhary said the victim after gaining consciousness, recorded her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, in which she accused her neighbour of raping her. Accordingly, the rape charge too was added in the FIR and the accused arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody, the SSP said.

SHO Singh denying the allegation of the woman's father saying that the police performed its duties properly and all charges of the incident were included in the FIR while the rape charge was added after the victim's made her statement under section 164 of the CrPC.

The victim too was shifted to Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital in Moradabad, he said.

The victim was also medically examined for rape and other injuries in the hospital, but the hospital's chief medical officer, Dr Sunita, did not disclose the findings of the medical examination, including the details of the woman's various physical injuries.

