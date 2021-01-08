Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over handling of farmers' issues

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the way it is dealing with farmers' problems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:37 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the way it is dealing with farmers' problems. In a tweet today, Priyanka Gandhi shared a video in which police and other administrative officials could be seen arguing with a Sikh man who is a farmer. A police official could be seen arguing and saying, "Shed of his (farmer) house will be brought down."

"If the farmer raises his voice for the MSP, there will be a threat of toppling their shed. In UP, more than 7.5 lakh farmers did not get 'Samman Nidhi' due to government fault, but the government has appointed nodal officers to stop the peasant movement. This is how the BJP respects farmers. #Country should speak for farmers," the Congress said in the tweet in Hindi. Meanwhile in Delhi, the eighth round of talks between the Central Government and farmers' union leaders remained inconclusive and it was decided that the next round of talks will be held on January 15. The eighth round of talks between the Central Government and farmers' unions was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, the farmers remained adamant on their demand to completely repeal the three farm laws.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

