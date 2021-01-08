TRP scam: CFO of India Today group summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)has summoned India Today group's CFO to record statement inconnection with the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP)manipulation racket, a senior official of the agency said onFriday.

The agency has registered an ECIR (Enforcement CaseInformation Report) on the basis of the FIR filed by theMumbai police in the alleged scam to probe suspected moneylaundering.

An ECIR is the equivalent of a police FirstInformation Report (FIR).

While the police probe is underway, the central agencyhas summoned India Today group's Chief Finance Officer torecord his statement, said the ED official, withoutdisclosing when he is supposed to appear.

The CFO has been asked to appear before ED officialsin Mumbai.

The Mumbai police had claimed last October that threeTV channels -- Republic TV, Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi --were involved in rigging of TRP to boost advertisementrevenue.

TRP was rigged by bribing some of the samplehouseholds, from where viewership data is collected, to tuneinto particular channels, the police FIR said.

The police arrested 15 persons, including former CEO,COO and employees of rating agency Broadcast Audience ResearchCouncil and CEO of Republic Media Network. Most accused arenow out on bail.

