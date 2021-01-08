Makar Sankranti: Guj HC nod for govt measures on flying kites

The Gujarat High Court onFriday refused to put a blanket ban on kite flying related toUttarayan and Makar Sankranti festivities on January 14 andapproved restrictions which the state government has proposedin view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kite flying is a major activity during Uttarayan inGujarat, which falls on January 14, with people gathering onterraces of buildings etc to take part.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nathand Justice JB Pardiwala gave their consent to restrictionsimposed by the state government while flying kites on MakarSankranti.

While hearing a bunch of petitions, some demanding acomplete ban on the festival to stop the spread of the virusand others seeking relief, the HC said ''we are not anti-anyoneand don't want to take away anyone's livelihood.'' ''But, putting other's lives in jeopardy is also aconsideration. There is a large responsibility on the public,''it said.

The measures proposed by the government include a banon flying kites in open grounds or public areas, as well as noentry on terraces without masks, maintaining social distancingand putting hand sanitizers on the terraces.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, while reading out theproposed measures during the online hearing, informed thebench that the government would issue a notification in thisregard after getting approval from the court.

While there will be a ban on loudspeakers or soundamplifier systems during the celebrations, only close familymembers will be allowed on terraces, and no person other thanresidents and owners of flats in housing societies will beallowed to assemble on its terraces, the government informedthe court.

Making a small addition, the bench said the societychairman or secretary will be responsible if this condition isbreached.

''No one is allowed to display any writing, slogan,pictures on kites that can affect the sentiments of societyand disturb public tranquility'' read the government responsewhich was approved by the court.

Those found violating these instructions will bebooked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Actand Indian Penal Code, it added.

