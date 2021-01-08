Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine dry run conducted in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:01 IST
Vaccine dry run conducted in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand

A Covid-19 vaccination dry run was conducted in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The vaccination mock drill was carried out as per operational guidelines issued by the government of India at ten health centres each in 10 districts and at eleven in Dehradun and Pauri districts, NHM Director Sonika said.

Altogether 132 vaccination sessions were conducted in the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, she said.

99 per cent of the vaccination sessions were held successfully with dummy vaccines administered to 2,720 beneficiaries against a target of 3,160, she said.

Mock drills were also conducted at three centres to show how to go about the inoculation exercise at places without internet connectivity, the official said.

A data of 87,588 healthcare workers has been prepared who will be vaccinated in Uttarakhand when the actual inoculation process starts, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Manyonga gets provisional suspension

Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping whereabouts failures, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday. The South African has been issued with a notice of charge and could face up...

No bird flu case in Karnaktaka, officials asked to remain on alert: Minister

There was no case of bird fluH5N8 in Karnataka and officials have been asked to maintainutmost caution and alertness, state Animal Husbandry MinisterPrabhu Chauhan on Friday said.The state is already on alert after bird flu was reportedin t...

India, France discuss counter-terrorism, cooperation in Indo-Pacific at strategic dialogue

India and France discussed key issues such as counter-terrorism, maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region at their annual strategic dialogue and vowed to accord high priority to their partnership, the Ministry of Externa...

Indian students must continue online classes, as China denied permission for flights: Indian Embassy

China has denied permission for India to operate chartered flights citing reinforced strict COVID-19 measures, the Indian Embassy here said, advising Indian students studying in Chinese universities to continue their online classes.The Emba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021